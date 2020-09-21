Monday, 21 September 2020

Villagers fear drug dealing

EXTRA police patrols are to take place in Rotherfield Greys following complaints about drug dealing. 

Customers at the Maltsters Arms have claimed they can hear deals taking place from the pub garden. 

Police said officers would be speaking to villagers and urged them to report suspicious activity.

