Children’s matches ruined after vandals wreck goal

YOUTH football matches were postponed after vandals destroyed a goal at a Henley sports ground.

A group of between six and eight youngsters, all about 16 years old, buckled the metal crossbar and cracked the tops of the supporting posts at the northern end of the Henley YMCA playing field at 7pm last Thursday. They were seen hanging from the middle by their arms while quickly pulling themselves up and down.

A coach for the AFC Henley football club, which uses the pitch off Lawson Road by arrangement with the charity, discovered the damage while conducting an inspection the following afternoon. The club had to defer two fixtures which were due to take place on the Saturday and Sunday.

Club committee members returned on the Sunday to remove the goal, which had been in place for about a decade, only to discover it had been further damaged overnight. A neighbour told them he had witnessed the first incident but was afraid to intervene because the youngsters were behaving loudly and aggressively.

He said he recognised some of the gang as year 11 students at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common so the club alerted head teacher Andy Hartley and reported the matter to the police as criminal damage. There was no CCTV footage.

The club has removed the broken goal and ordered a replacement for £500 as it wants play to resume as soon as possible. It may not arrive in time for this weekend but should be installed by the next. The club will ask the YMCA whether it can claim the money back on its behalf through insurance.

Chairman Trevor Howell said: “It’s depressing because when we go to Leichlingen [Henley’s German twin town] they have a similar youth centre with a full-sized artificial pitch and it’s always immaculate. It never needs to be fenced off because the young people take much greater care with their public facilities. The lack of respect we’ve been shown is a bit of a disease in this country.

“The young people who supposedly did it are friends with some of our players. It’s outrageous that they should be making life more difficult for their own age group and disappointing after all the work that’s been done to make football safe in light of covid-19. We needed to get a replacement quickly because we can’t keep postponing or relocating games.”

Mr Howell says young people often use the club’s three sites, which also include the Jubilee Park sports ground off Reading Road in Henley and Harpsden football ground, without permission, They step through holes in fencing or tear it down to play ball games, ride bicycles or exercise dogs who leave a mess on the pitch.

“They don’t always realise that they aren’t supposed to be there but it causes wear and tear which we have to pay for”, said Mr Howell. “This latest vandalism is just a symptom of what’s going on more generally.

“Although there are public sites like Mill Meadows or Makins recreation ground, kids of a certain age see a field with goalposts as a magnet. I’d feel bad about fencing the sites off if it weren’t for the fact that there are plenty of facilities for them. It’s very frustrating and something of an ongoing battle.”

