Burglary at Post Office

POLICE are appealing for information about a burglary that took place at the Post Office in Reading Road in Henley.

The incident happened at 3.40am today (Saturday).

The front door window has been smashed and the screens in front of the till have been pulled off.

A spokesman for the Thames Valley Police said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

They ask that anyone with information call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43200310886.