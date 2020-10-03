Burglary at Post Office

Father and son firefighters in Thames charity paddle
TWO firefighters raised more than £2,200 for ... [more]
Saturday, 03 October 2020
POLICE are appealing for information about a burglary that took place at the Post Office in Reading Road in Henley.
The incident happened at 3.40am today (Saturday).
The front door window has been smashed and the screens in front of the till have been pulled off.
A spokesman for the Thames Valley Police said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
They ask that anyone with information call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43200310886.
03 October 2020
More News:
Father and son firefighters in Thames charity paddle
TWO firefighters raised more than £2,200 for ... [more]
Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
GORING’S two playgrounds are set to re-open. The ... [more]
POLL: Have your say