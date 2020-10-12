Monday, 12 October 2020

Drink-driver disqualified

A MAN from Charvil who was caught drink-driving has been disqualified for 18 months.

Steven Yeatman, 28, of Wenlock Edge, admitted the offence when he appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

He was stopped while driving in Maidenhead on May 23 and found to have 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, which is more than twice the legal limit.

Yeatman was also fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

