Burglary at post office

FIRE crews saved a Goring restaurant from burning ... [more]
Monday, 12 October 2020
ABOUT £200 is believed to have been stolen in a night-time raid at Henley post office.
Police said the shop in Reading Road was broken into at about 3.40am on Saturday. The front door window was smashed and the anti-covid-19 screens in front of the tills were pulled off.
A Post Office spokeswoman said: “The burglary affected the retail side and did not directly affect the post office.”
Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43200310886.
12 October 2020
More News:
Fifty-two new homes on allocated site ‘too many’
PLANS for 52 new homes just north of Goring have ... [more]
Marina cafe owners aim to become plastic-free
THE owners of a Wargrave café are doing their bit ... [more]
POLL: Have your say