Burglary at post office

ABOUT £200 is believed to have been stolen in a night-time raid at Henley post office.

Police said the shop in Reading Road was broken into at about 3.40am on Saturday. The front door window was smashed and the anti-covid-19 screens in front of the tills were pulled off.

A Post Office spokeswoman said: “The burglary affected the retail side and did not directly affect the post office.”

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43200310886.