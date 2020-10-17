Sunday, 18 October 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Woman charged in connection with stabbing

Woman charged in connection with stabbing

A WOMAN has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Benson.

Armed police were called to the high street on Tuesday (October 13) at 1.15pm and another woman in her sixties was stabbed.

The incident happened outside the Mercy in Action charity shop and the victim went inside looking for help.

She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There was a cordon in place while officers were on the scene and members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

Yvonne Martin, of Wormald Road, Wallingford, was charged the following day with grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Martin, 61, appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. She was remanded to appear at Oxford Crown Court on November 13.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33