Knifeman sentenced

A MAN has received a suspended prison sentence for brandishing a knife at his neighbours.

Cyril Bradley, 70, of Mill Road, Henley, admitted possession of a knife and threatening a person with a knife when he appeared at Oxford Crown Court.

The court heard the offence happened on July 11 when he was looking after his former wife’s dog and had been drinking.

The dog went into a shared garden where his neighbours were having a barbecue and they called the woman asking her to collect it. Bradley was verbally abusive towards them and pulled out the knife. He was pushed to the ground by one of the guests and when police arrived a second knife was found in his pocket.

Bradley was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to take part in a six-month programme for alcohol treatment.

