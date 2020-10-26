Death crash driver charge

A MAN is due to appear in court after a man was killed in a crash in Caversham.

Oritseweyinmi Pessi, 72, of Blenheim Gardens, Wembley, faces a charge of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

He will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The incident happened in Henley Road, near the junction with Micklands Road, shortly after 4pm on December 2 last year.

Narendra Singh Dang, 66, from Caversham, was pronounced dead at the scene.