Threat denial

A MAN from Wargrave has denied using threatening or abusive behaviour towards a police officer.

Adam Waite, 21, of Highfield Park, is accused of causing harassment, alarm or distress in September.

He denied the charge when he appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on October 20 and is due to face trial on February 2.

