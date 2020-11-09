Dog charge

Football club wins award for work in the community
GORING United Football Club has been honoured for ... [more]
Monday, 09 November 2020
Reading Magistrates' Court
A MAN from Henley has been accused of beating a dog.
Joshua Alexander, 31, of Queen Street Mews, is due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on December 4.
He is alleged to have caused unnecessary suffering to a black terrier between February 28 and March 8 using physical violence and intimidatory behaviour.
