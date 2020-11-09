Fare dodger

Football club wins award for work in the community
GORING United Football Club has been honoured for ... [more]
Monday, 09 November 2020
A WOMAN from Henley has been fined £440 for using a train without paying the fare.
Becky Street, 38, of Noble Road, did not pay the £2.27 cost to travel with Great Western Railway in October last year.
The verdict was proven in her absence at Reading Magistrates’ Court. She was also ordered to pay costs of £160 and a surcharge of £44.
09 November 2020
