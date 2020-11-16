CCTV released after bank card fraud

POLICE would like to speak to this woman after a bank card was fraudulently used in Henley.

The card was used to pay for items at Sainsbury’s in Bell Street and Regatta Wines in Reading Road between 4pm and 4.15pm on August 27.

Investigating officers from Thames Valley Police believe the woman in the CCTV image may have important information about these incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the force on the non-emergency number (101) and quote the reference number 43200166838.

You can also report a crime online or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.