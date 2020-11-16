Monday, 16 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

CCTV released after bank card fraud

CCTV released after bank card fraud

POLICE would like to speak to this woman after a bank card was fraudulently used in Henley.

The card was used to pay for items at Sainsbury’s in Bell Street and Regatta Wines in Reading Road between 4pm and 4.15pm on August 27.

Investigating officers from Thames Valley Police believe the woman in the CCTV image may have important information about these incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the force on the non-emergency number (101) and quote the reference number 43200166838.

You can also report a crime online or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33