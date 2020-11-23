Monday, 23 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Store raided

Store raided

THOUSANDS of pounds worth of cigarettes were stolen from a Henley newsagent’s shop.

The Northfield End Store in Northfield End was broken into at about 1.25am on Thursday last week.

The owner said all the cigarettes were taken, along with two cases of beer and a bottle of wine. 

Police are investigating and reviewing CCTV footage.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33