Store raided

Scout groups coping well in face of virus challenge
SCOUT groups in the Henley area say they are ... [more]
Monday, 23 November 2020
THOUSANDS of pounds worth of cigarettes were stolen from a Henley newsagent’s shop.
The Northfield End Store in Northfield End was broken into at about 1.25am on Thursday last week.
The owner said all the cigarettes were taken, along with two cases of beer and a bottle of wine.
Police are investigating and reviewing CCTV footage.
23 November 2020
More News:
Scout groups coping well in face of virus challenge
SCOUT groups in the Henley area say they are ... [more]
Village’s last surviving Second World War veteran marks Armistice Day
A SMALL ceremony was held in Wargrave to mark ... [more]
POLL: Have your say