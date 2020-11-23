Monday, 23 November 2020

New marshals

TWO covid-19 marshals have been employed by South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse district councils.

The marshals will be patrolling town centres making sure people are social distancing, ensuring businesses are trading safely and encouraging the use of the NHS track and trace app. 

They will work until March next year and will carry identification badges.

Covid-19 regulations cannot be enforced by the marshals, only encouraged. Enforcement powers remain the responsibility of the council’s environmental health and licensing teams and the police.

