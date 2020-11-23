Rolex watch and phone stolen in knifepoint robbery

A MAN was threatened with a knife and had his phone and Rolex watch stolen during a robbery in Caversham.

The victim, who is in his thirties, was waiting in Henley Road at around 11.45am on Saturday (November 21) as he had agreed to sell his watch online and meet the buyer outside the parade of shops.

He was approached by the offender, a black man of about 6ft 3 ins tall, who took the watch and ran away without paying.

As he attempted to chase after him, the victim dropped his phone. He was then threatened with a knife before the offender picked up the phone and ran away.

The man was slim and was aged in his late teens and early to mid twenties. He was wearing a black hooded top with a full length zip and with the hood up. There was red around the neck of the hooded top.

He was also wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a covering over the bottom half of his face that may have been a scarf and was carrying a black rucksack.

Pc Thomas Wheatman, based at Reading police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who believes they may have information about what happened to please come forward.

“The watch that was stolen was a Rolex Datejust 41 with a stainless steel bracelet strap and a white dial face.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101, or to make a report online, quoting the reference number 43200387465.