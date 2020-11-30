Man escapes knifepoint robbery on scooter

A MAN escaped from a would-be thief on his scooter after he was threatened with a knife in Caversham.

The victim, a man in his thirties, was travelling along Henley Road at around 5.20pm on Wednesday (December 25) when he was stopped by another man.

The man asked how much his scooter was worth and then produced a Stanley Knife and told the victim to follow him.

However, he managed to get away and rode off in the direction of Micklands Road, where he reported the incident to police.

No property was stolen and the victim sustained no injuries.

An 18-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with this incident and has been released on bail until December 23.

Investigator Chelsea Hughes, of Reading police station, said: “This was a terrifying incident for the victim in this case, who was stopped and then threatened by the offender who had a knife.

“Thankfully, he managed to get away and no property was taken and neither was he hurt in any way.

“Officers have made an arrest in connection with this incident, but I am still appealing for information or any witnesses who may have seen this taking place.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting 43200394472.