Monday, 07 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Teenage paedophile

Teenage paedophile

A TEENAGER who made indecent images of children must complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

Daniel Peachey, 19, of Stevens Lane, Peppard Common, was sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court.

He admitted three counts of making indecent images of children in Bournemouth between December 2018 and May last year.

He made 17 category A images, the most serious kind, as well as 18 category B and four category C images.

As part of his community order, Peachey has to attend a behaviour programme.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33