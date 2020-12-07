Teenage paedophile

A TEENAGER who made indecent images of children must complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

Daniel Peachey, 19, of Stevens Lane, Peppard Common, was sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court.

He admitted three counts of making indecent images of children in Bournemouth between December 2018 and May last year.

He made 17 category A images, the most serious kind, as well as 18 category B and four category C images.

As part of his community order, Peachey has to attend a behaviour programme.