Man denies knife charge

A MAN accused of walking in Henley town centre in possession of a knife is due to face trial.

John Smith, 24, of Vicarage Road, Henley, has denied possession of a bladed article and behaving in a manner intended to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Bell Street on June 25.

His trial has been scheduled to take place at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on April 30 and he has been granted unconditional bail.