Monday, 11 January 2021

Woman admits police assault

Reading Magistrates' Court

A WOMAN from Wargrave has admitted assaulting a police officer.

Natasha George, 33, of Victoria Road, attacked the female officer in Wokingham in May last year.

She admitted the offence at Reading Magistrates’ Court and is due to be sentenced on February 9.

