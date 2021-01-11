Woman admits police assault

Gas-fired power station could be built on disused farmland
A MINIATURE gas-fired power station could be ... [more]
Reading Magistrates' Court
A WOMAN from Wargrave has admitted assaulting a police officer.
Natasha George, 33, of Victoria Road, attacked the female officer in Wokingham in May last year.
She admitted the offence at Reading Magistrates’ Court and is due to be sentenced on February 9.
