Fare dodger

A MAN from Henley has been fined £440 for travelling on the railway without paying.

James Parker, 27, of Luker Avenue, used the Great Western Railway service from Twyford in January last year without paying the fare of £5.70.

He was found guilty in his absence at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

Parker was ordered to pay compensation of £5.70, £160 costs and a surcharge of £44.

