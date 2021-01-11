Banned driver caught again

A MAN from Henley has been ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work for driving while disqualified.

Steven Thomson, 33, of Gainsborough Hill, admitted the offence when he appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

He was caught driving in Wokingham Road, Reading, in November.

As part of his community order, he must take part in a rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 20 days.

Thomson was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £95.