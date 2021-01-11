Monday, 11 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Banned driver caught again

Banned driver caught again

Reading Magistrates' Court

A MAN from Henley has been ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work for driving while disqualified.

Steven Thomson, 33, of Gainsborough Hill, admitted the offence when he appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

He was caught driving in Wokingham Road, Reading, in November.

As part of his community order, he must take part in a rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 20 days.

Thomson was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £95.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33