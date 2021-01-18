Monday, 18 January 2021

New deputy police chief

New deputy police chief

A NEW deputy local policing area commander has been appointed for South Oxfordshire.

Chief Inspector Guy Elkins replaces Matt Bullivant, who held the role for the last two years within the South & Vale police area.

He will be deputy to Supt Lis Knight.

He has been with Thames Valley Police since 2015 when he left Dorset police after 11 years to join the the regional counter terrorism unit.

Ch Insp Elkins said: “These are exceptionally challenging times for us all and I want to make sure we continue to provide the best service to our communities.

“I am particularly keen to continue to build relationships between the police and the local community to tackle and prevent those crimes that impact local residents and business owners the most.”

