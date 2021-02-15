Burglars foiled

Headteacher hoping to run 100km for village school
THE headteacher of Goring primary is hoping to ... [more]
Monday, 15 February 2021
TWO men armed with a plank of wood broke into a woman’s home in Bonners Mead, Benson.
They left when they heard the owner moving about upstairs.
They stole a back door key.
15 February 2021
Campaigning villager celebrates her 112th birthday
THE oldest resident in Peppard celebrated her ... [more]
