Drinking fine

A MAN from Wargrave has been fined £25 for being drunk and disorderly in public.

Adam Waite, 22, of Highfield Park, was sentenced at Reading Magistrates’ Court after admitting the offence in December.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34.

Waite was also fined £25 after he admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence, which was issued in September 2019 for a public order offence.

A charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour towards a police officer had been discontinuecd.