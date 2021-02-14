Police launch murder investigation after stabbing

A MURDER investigation has been launched after a man died of stab wounds to the chest.

The victim, 24, was found by police at Managua Close in Caversham at around 12.55am this morning (February 14) and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thames Valley Police have started house-to-house enquiries as part of their investigation and a cordon will be in place.

Officers have appealed for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from Managua Close, Nire Road and Ian Mikado Way between 11pm yesterday and 1am today to make contact.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Det Insp Nicola Douglas, senior investigating officer, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man who has sadly lost his life.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation and we will be working quickly and thoroughly in the community to find those responsible.

“Something which may seem insignificant to you could be very significant for the investigation, so please let us know about it.

“Anyone in the area who saw or heard anything is also asked to contact Thames Valley Police, we need to build a picture of exactly what happened and need the public’s help to do this.

“I can assure the community, we will be doing everything we can to find out exactly what has led to the death of the victim.

“If you have concerns, there will be officers in the area so please feel free to approach them and they should be able to reassure you.

“We would ask that speculation is kept off of social media, instead please report any information to police to help this investigation.”

If you have any information, contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference number 43210062322.

You can also make a report to the independent charity Crimestoppers while remaining anonymous by calling 0800 555 111.