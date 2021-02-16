Arrest made after fatal stabbing

A MAN has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Caversham.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene in Managua Close at around 12.55am on February 14 after being found with a stab wound to the chest.

Thames Valley Police launched a murder investigation and have subsequently arrested a 22-year-old-man in connection with the incident.

He has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and is currently in police custody.

Det Insp Mike Roddy, from the Major Crime Unit, said: “I would like to reiterate the need for anyone with any information or footage which they think could be relevant to contact us. Your information could be vital to our investigation.

“Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence in Reading while our investigation continues. We have also extended a section 60 order, which allows officers greater powers to carry out stop and search activity.

“Please feel free to speak to our officers if you have any questions or concerns.”

Officers have appealed for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from Managua Close, Nire Road and Ian Mikado Way between 11pm on February 13 and 1am on February 14 to make contact.

Ch Supt Bhupinder Rai added: "I understand this may be a very distressing and worrying time for our communities and I would like to reassure you that officers and staff are working hard, alongside our partner agencies to address any concerns you may have.

“I am also aware there have been a number of concerning incidents in the Reading area in the last couple of weeks. Although the investigation team will always keep an open mind, at this time this latest incident is not being linked to any others which have occurred recently.

"We will continue to thoroughly investigate this murder and aim to bring anyone involved, in any way, to justice. We must come together as one community, as our co-operation between each other is our most powerful defence."

If you have any information, contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference number 43210062322.

You can also make a report to the independent charity Crimestoppers while remaining anonymous by calling 0800 555 111.