Costly journey

Monday, 22 February 2021
A MAN has been fined £440 for travelling on a train without paying.
Dylan Rutherford, 27, of Lawson Road, Henley used a Great Western Railway service at Reading last July but failed to pay the £7 fare.
Reading magistrates also ordered him to pay costs of £180, a surcharge of £44 and £7 compensation.
