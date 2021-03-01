Fare dodger

Work on new boathouse continues during lockdown
Monday, 01 March 2021
A MAN from Wargrave has been fined £220 for attempting to travel on a train without paying.
Adam Waite, 22, of Highfield Park, got on a Great Western Railway train at Reading station in October without a valid ticket.
Reading magistrates also ordered him to pay costs of £150 and £4 compensation.
01 March 2021
