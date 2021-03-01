Monday, 01 March 2021

Fare dodger

A MAN from Wargrave has been fined £220 for attempting to travel on a train without paying.

Adam Waite, 22, of Highfield Park, got on a Great Western Railway train at Reading station in October without a valid ticket.

Reading magistrates also ordered him to pay costs of £150 and £4 compensation.

