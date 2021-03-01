Monday, 01 March 2021

Woman thug

Reading Magistrates' Court

A WOMAN from Wargrave who admitted assaulting a police officer will be sentenced on May 5.

Natasha George, 34, of Victoria Road, admitted the offence in Wokingham in May last year when she appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

