Homeless drug addict sent to jail for robbing two boys

A HOMELESS drug addict who threatened to stab two young boys if they didn’t give him their mobile phones has been jailed for 32 months.

Levi Dakin began following the 11-year-olds as they walked along Reading Road, Henley, at about 2.30pm on August 4 last year.

He approached them from behind and shouted at them to stop. When the boys turned around, he ordered them to hand over their phones, saying otherwise he would stab them. He had a hand in his pocket to suggest he had a knife.

The youngsters handed over £10 in cash and a mobile phone, which Dakin handed back when they refused to give him the PIN code to unlock it. He then left.

Dakin, who was then living in emergency accommodation at the Red Lion Hotel in Hart Street, Henley, was arrested after the boys’ parents called police and he was identified from CCTV footage.

Dakin, 23, who now lives in Powis Close, Maidenhead, was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Friday after admitting one charge of robbery and another of attempted robbery. Edmund Blackman, prosecuting, said the offence was “gravely aggravated” by the involvement of two young boys.

He said: “The boys, one of whom was enjoying this level of independence for the first time, were necessarily frightened by what occurred and what was done to them.”

The court heard that Dakin, who appeared via a video link from HMP Bullingdon, was struggling with addiction to hard drugs and had seven previous convictions, including the use of threatening words or behaviour and racial or religiously motivated harassment.

Nick Cotter, defending, said he was “essentially homeless” when he robbed the boys.

He had no distinct mental health problems but might have a personality disorder caused by childhood trauma.

Mr Cotter said: “There’s some fairly colourful language but he admits [the robbery] was totally inexcusable and that, had he been an 11-year-old boy in similar circumstances, he would have been at his wits’ end and frightened to death.

“Mr Dakin has previous convictions but these are by far the most serious. It’s no defence but I believe these were drug-related as the monies were being sought to fund an acute habit.

“This has been going on for some time and it seems the sad death of his mother was a catalyst.

“He has, to a large extent, ‘lost the plot’ as she was a stabilising influence on his life. I won’t touch on his father’s influence.

“I’ve told him he should open up to the probation officer about the influence of trauma in his past.”

Mr Cotter said he accepted Dakin would receive a custodial sentence but asked for it to be as short as

possible. “There’s a punitive element in sentencing but please consider future rehabilitation and the prevention of further offending,” he said. “My client will be released on licence and will be getting help for his significant drug issues.”

Dakin, who bowed his head and wiped his eyes throughout the hearing, said: “I just want to apologise for everything I’ve done.”

Judge Ian Pringle QC sentenced him to 30 months in prison and two months consecutively for breaching a non-molestation order against a former partner in October when he asked her for help buying heroin, then threatened her and damaged property when she refused

Judge Pringle said: “For two 11-year-old boys, this was a pretty terrifying experience and I accept your genuine contrition.

“I hope that when you get out, you have got rid of your drug addiction and that you will seek the assistance of others to ensure you don’t experience that craving for class A substances again.”

• South Oxfordshire District Council used the Red Lion Hotel as emergency accommodation for homeless people following the first coronavirus lockdown last year. The hotel has since been sold and is nowbeing refurbished before it re-opens as the Relais Henley.