Vandals urged to own up

OBSCENE graffiti was sprayed on fencing and play equipment in a park and on the windows of a building site in Sonning Common.

A resident noticed the orange spray paint in the park in Lea Road on Sunday afternoon and posted photographs of it on Facebook.

On Monday, workers on the building site in Kennylands Road posted pictures of identical markings on the windows there and said the vandals had been caught on CCTV.

The culprits were offered a chance to come forward and remove the paint before the footage is turned over to the police.

Parish clerk Philip Collings said the Lea Road incident hadn’t been caught on CCTV but he hoped the builders would take action.

He said: “Someone has got hold of a can of spray paint and has caused havoc in the play area.

“These things happen now and again but we get up and move on, there’s not much we can do. We can’t get out there and stop everybody messing about.

“We will use one of our people who do odd jobs for us to go round and paint over it — you can’t scrub it off. We will then most likely look to paint it.”

This is not the first incident involving graffiti in the village.

In February 2017, racist and homophobic graffiti was sprayed across road signs, pavements and streets.