Fare dodger

Award-winning club man calls time after 29 years
THE steward of Goring Social Club has stepped ... [more]
Monday, 22 March 2021
A MAN from Wargrave has been fined £440 for travelling on a train without paying.
Kurt Lancaster, 21, of Hamilton Road, used the Great Western Railway service in Reading in September but avoided the fare of £2.60.
The verdict was proven in his absence at Reading Magistrates’ Court.
He was also ordered to pay £180 costs and compensation of £2.60.
22 March 2021
More News:
Award-winning club man calls time after 29 years
THE steward of Goring Social Club has stepped ... [more]
POLL: Have your say