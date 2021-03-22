Monday, 22 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fare dodger

A MAN from Wargrave has been fined £440 for travelling on a train without paying. 

Kurt Lancaster, 21, of Hamilton Road, used the Great Western Railway service in Reading in September but avoided the fare of £2.60.

The verdict was proven in his absence at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

He was also ordered to pay £180 costs and compensation of £2.60.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33