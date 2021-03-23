Prison for serial pervert who made girl ‘freak out’

A MAN who performed a sexual act in front of a schoolgirl in Henley has been jailed for five years.

Simon Clarke committed the offence while sitting in a hired van as the 13-year-old girl walked past on her way to school.

Minutes before he had followed another girl, aged 11, in the white vehicle and stopped to speak with her but she ran off, Oxford Crown Court heard.

Clarke, 38, of Church Road, Caversham, admitted engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and two breaches of a previous sexual harm prevention order.

The court heard that he hired the Toyota Yaris under an alias, Saifuddin Clarke, before the incident at about 8.30am on December 17.

Christopher Pembridge, prosecuting, said he followed the first girl and asked her: “Hey sweetheart, are you okay? Do you want a lift to school?”

The girl didn’t say anything and ran towards her friends and Clarke turned the van around and sped off in the opposite direction.

A member of the public made sure the girl was all right and later told police.

Meanwhile, Clarke had parked in a nearby road when he was spotted by the 13-year-old. Mr Pembridge said: “She noticed the man in the driver’s seat was watching her and she described being disturbed by him and in her own words, ‘freaked out’.”

The girl told police later that what she saw left her “traumatised and shocked”.

Clarke had hired the vehicle from a car club in Oxford and the company’s records showed it was in the location of the incident at the time.

Mr Pembridge said: “The planning that went into this offence is no coincidence — he took his vehicle to where schoolgirls were expected to be walking to school.

“Both girls he communicated with were alone and weren’t walking with friends.” When police approached Clarke, he got out of the vehicle while smirking and said. “not guilty”.

The court heard that he had numerous previous convictions, including public indecency and breaches of a sexual harm prevention order.

He was jailed for two years in 2014 for three breaches of a sexual harm prevention order, public indecency and offences involving indecent photographs.

James Reilly, mitigating, said: “He hates that he’s done this and he wants to say sorry to not only the two girls but also their parents. He has really let himself down and is full of remorse.”

The court heard that a psychiatric report showed Clarke suffered from depression and a low mood.

Mr Reilly said: “This offending has come about as a result of the defendant not taking his medicine.

“He got it in his head that it was affecting his iron levels so did not take it and shortly afterwards he offended again.”

Mr Reilly said that Clarke, who sobbed loudly at times during the hearing, had had a difficult childhood and had been a victim of sexual assault himself.

He said: “His previous time in prison didn’t help him. He was getting help in the community before the lockdown, which he valued.

“It has been two years since his last offence and he was doing well but he let himself down. He’s not all bad — he has rallied around to help other people with shopping and building works and gardening works and he did everything he could to help elderly people who were shielding due to the covid-19 pandemic.”

Judge Michael Gledhill told Clarke: “You are a 38-year-old man who has appeared before the court on no fewer than 16 occasions, this being the 17th time since 2006.

“It’s difficult to know what to do with you as you do not have a severe mental illness such as schizophrenia or bipolar.

“You may suffer from depression but you don’t seem to be suffering from any other mental illness and you don’t have a personality disorder.

“Your mother must be at her wits’ end with what to do with you after all these years of, no doubt, making promise after promise not to do it again.

“You are obviously sexually attracted and gratified at the thought of what you could do to young girls.

“It doesn’t take much thought to know what was going through your mind when an 11-year-old girl passed you and you drove your car slowly alongside her.

“One main mitigation is that you feel remorse and you want to apologise to the two girls and the parents but that doesn’t hold any weight when you consider what you did when confronted with the police officers — to smirk and say ‘not guilty’. You knew perfectly well what you had done.”