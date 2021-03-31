Appeal: Teenager assaulted outside college

A TEENAGER was repeatedly punched in the face during an assault outside Henley College.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was approached by three males near Deanfield Avenue between 5pm and 6pm on March 23.

They punched him several times, before leaving through the grounds of the college. All three of the offenders are believed to be 18 years old.

The boy, who had been standing with his friends, sustained a bruised and bloodied nose during the assault.

The first offender was white, 5ft 10ins tall and of slim muscular build. He was wearing grey tracksuit trousers and a grey puffa-style coat with his hood up.

The second was black, 6ft tall and had a stocky muscular build. He was wearing black tracksuit trousers, a black puffa-style coat with the hood up and a blue face mask.

The third person was 5ft 10ins tall, slim and was wearing a red top with a hood.

Pc Curtis Emery, investigating officer, said: “This is an incident which occurred in daylight hours and I am confident there are other witnesses.

“It is possible someone may know the individuals responsible for this attack on a child, who was with his friends outside the college, causing injury and further distress.

“Actions like this are unacceptable and those responsible need to be held accountable for their actions.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting the reference number 43210123773.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.