Plant stolen

PLANT machinery worth more than £20,000 belonging to a Henley business have been stolen.

A Kubota U10-3 mini excavator and Hinowa HS701 mini dumper, owned by Southern Plant & Tool Hire, were taken from a customer site in Marlow Road.

The equipment was stolen some time during the night of April 6.

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting the reference number 312-7421.

