Monday, 26 April 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Thief search

Thief search

Reading Magistrates' Court

AN arrest warrant has been issued for a man from Sonning who stole £5,700 from an arcade where he worked in Reading.

Michael Graham, 30, of The Pit, stole the money from the Golden Touch in Broad Street in July 2018. 

He was arrested a few days later when he showed up for work and first appeared in court in May the following year. 

Graham failed to attend a hearing at Reading Magistrates Court on Thursday last week and was found guilty in his absence.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33