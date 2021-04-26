Thief search

AN arrest warrant has been issued for a man from Sonning who stole £5,700 from an arcade where he worked in Reading.

Michael Graham, 30, of The Pit, stole the money from the Golden Touch in Broad Street in July 2018.

He was arrested a few days later when he showed up for work and first appeared in court in May the following year.

Graham failed to attend a hearing at Reading Magistrates Court on Thursday last week and was found guilty in his absence.