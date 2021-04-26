Monday, 26 April 2021

Dog was out of control

A WOMAN from Henley has admitted being in charge of a “dangerously out of control” dog that injured a person.

Emily Craig, 28, of Abrahams Road, pleaded guilty at Reading Magistrates’ Court on March 30.

The charge relates to an incident at the Coppa Club in Sonning in August last year when a dachshund cross breed injured someone in the beer garden.

She was remanded on unconditional bail until June 2 to allow for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

