Man in clear

Monday, 03 May 2021
NO action is to be taken against a man who was arrested following an altercation at the Sun Inn at Whitchurch Hill.
Police were called to the pub at 8.30pm on August 29 and detained the 77-year-old on suspicion of racially or religiously aggravated behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
He was released subject to investigation and now police have said nothing more will be done without new evidence.
