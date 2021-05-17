Monday, 17 May 2021

Suspect man

A MAN was seen in Queen Street, Henley, attempting to open car doors and enter homes.

Police sent an alert out after the man was spotted at about noon on May 2.

He was described as black and was wearing a bright blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

