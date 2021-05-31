Fatal crash recreation

A FATAL car crash which took place last year has been reconstructed by expert investigators.

Residents living along the A4074 between Cane End and Woodcote reported a large police presence on the main road on Tuesday evening last week.

Police vans and cars were parked at most junctions and officers were seen scouring nearby woodland.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said they were reconstructing the crash which happened on March 2 2020 in which Richard Potts, from Wallingford, was killed.

The 41-year-old, who was driving a Fiat Panda, was in a collision involving two other vehicles near the junction with Deadmans Lane at Goring Heath.

Donna Ryan, 50, of Crowsley Way in Sonning Common, was charged in December with causing death by dangerous driving and is due for trial at Oxford Crown Court at some point in February next year.

Police said the reconstruction was not a public appeal for information.