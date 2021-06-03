Rower spared jail for dog attack on boy, 6

A WORLD champion rower has been ordered to have her dog put down after it attacked a six-year-old boy.

Emily Craig admitted to being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control dog at Coppa Club in Sonning on August 4 last year.

The dachshund cross-breed, called Jeffrey, bit the boy’s face. He was taken to hospital to have surgery and he will be scarred for life.

Craig, 28, of Abrahams Road, Henley, was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

A district judge, presiding at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, also ordered her to pay £2,500 compensation to the victim’s family and £85 costs and to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 10 days of a rehabilitation activity.

The boy’s father told the court that his son had been bullied as a result of his appearance and he suffered from nightmares regularly.

He said: “The incident has had a long-lasting effect on my son and after a few months I can see this is going to affect him in the future. I taught my son how to approach dogs in those circumstances and to ask permission before stroking them.

“Before, he never thought a dog would hurt him but now he is terrified this will happen again. He crosses the street straight away if he sees a dog and has recurring nightmares.

“This is something I have to help him with on a daily basis. It is long-lasting trauma. He asks not to go out to the park as he is afraid of meeting dogs.

“A recent incident at a park not only upset my son, but also me. He was out playing with one of his friends when another child approached him and told him that he looked ugly because of his scars.”

The father said the family had considered seeing a psychiatrist to help his son overcome his fear of dogs.

The boy has to wear a hat on sunny days to protect his scars, as they do not heal as well when exposed to heat. His father said: “He regularly asks me how long the scars will last. He thought they might be going soon. I couldn’t tell him about plastic surgery.”

The court heard that on the day of the attack the boy and his family were enjoying a meal in the garden at the Coppa Club.

Charlotte Webster, prosecuting, said: “He had been playing in the garden area and was called back to the table when his dinner was ready.

“Jeffrey was under the table and the child approached and asked if he could play with the dog.

“A loud scream was heard and he ran with blood dripping from his face. His face had injuries that were quite severe and they had to ring for an ambulance.”

The boy was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading after suffering a deep cut to his right cheek.

The court head the dog had a history of biting people but it had never attacked a child before.

The first incident involved a friend looking after the dog while Craig was away on a training camp and it bit the friend’s hand through a gap in a car window.

The other involved a flatmate who continually picked up Jeffrey when he was trying to sleep and was bitten onthe hand.

The dog has worn a muzzle since the attack in August.

An independent expert was asked to produce a report on the risk of the dog to the public.

It was her opinion that, with the right training and precautions in place, it did not pose a risk.

Judi Kemish, for Craig, said she was “extremely remorseful” and was a responsible dog owner.

She added: “After the second incident happened, Ms Craig sought advice of a dog behavioural expert.

“Unfortunately, she was not recommending that the dog wore a muzzle. If she had, this unfortunate incident would never have happened.

“She wishes to convey her apologies to the family. It may not be enough but that’s all she can do. She is absolutely distraught by the whole incident.”

Judge Sam Goozee said Craig should have been aware of the risk her dog posed to the child when he asked if he could stroke it. He said: “There have been two previous incidents and at the restaurant the boy asked if he could stroke the dog. Ms Craig does nothing to stop that.

“I have to say I have significant concerns. I can appreciate what the dog expert says but this is a dog that has caused a significant injury to a six-year-old boy and she was aware that he had a propensity for this type of behaviour.

“A six-year-old child will naturally get close to a dog and there were no measures taken to protect him.

“She knows that Jeffrey had been aggressive on previous occasions and she should have acted to stop the child from petting her dog.”

Sentencing Craig, he said: “You are somebody of good character and have expressed remorse for this incident.

“I am satisfied that remorse is genuine and you took steps to muzzle Jeffrey when he was out in public. It is my view that Jeffrey should be destroyed.”

The judge thanked the victim’s father for attending court and reading the victim impact statement.

Craig has 21 days to appeal the decision to put the dog to sleep.

The rower, who is originally from Pembury in Kent, made her first appearance for the Great British rowing squad in 2013 at the world rowing under-23 championships in Austria.

She won gold in the lightweight quadruple sculls at the world championships in Rotterdam in 2016.

She has since represented GB at three world championships and and is in contention for the Olympics in Tokyo this summer.