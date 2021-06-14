Conmen alert

FLOWERS and vegetable plants are now on sale in ... [more]
Monday, 14 June 2021
HOMES in Sonning Common have been targeted by “Nottingham knockers”.
The scammers are young men selling poor quality cleaning products at inflated prices as well as scoping out potential burglary victims.
They were seen in Newfield Road, Woodlands Road and Peppard Road at the weekend.
14 June 2021
