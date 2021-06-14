Charity shop thief hunted

FLOWERS and vegetable plants are now on sale in ... [more]
Monday, 14 June 2021
A WOMAN has been convicted of stealing from three charity shops in Henley.
Denisa Niculae, 19, of College Avenue, Slough, stole various items, including clothing, from the Sue Ryder, British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research shops in Duke Street.
She failed to turn up at Oxford Magistrates’ Court so the charges were proved in her absence. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.
