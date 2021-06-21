Monday, 21 June 2021

Fraudsters foiled

A SUSPECTED attempt at credit card fraud in Henley has been reported to the police.

Two men entered the Higgs Group printers and office supplies shop in Reading Road at about 5.30pm on Tuesday and piled up more than £1,000 worth of goods at the counter.

The haul included a large number of high-value items such as ink and toner cartridges for several brands of printer, which they claimed they needed to print a large batch of CD labels.

They tried paying with at least three cards, all of which were declined. One £500 transaction initially appeared to go through but staff became suspicious and asked the men to come back for the goods the next day.

The men became verbally aggressive but left and did not return. They were of Asian appearance, in their twenties and were wearing brightly-coloured T-shirts and shorts.

