Assault trial

Monday, 28 June 2021
A MAN faces trial for allegdly assaulting a police officer.
Adam Waite, 22, of Highfield Park, Wargrave, denies common assault and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Reading on June 4.
His trial is due to take place at Reading Magistrates’ Court on October 21.
28 June 2021
