Man in clear over incident

A MAN who was arrested in connection with a major incident in Wargrave will face no action.
Police helicopters circled above Highfield Park in the early hours of May 3 following reports of a disturbance. Offices used dogs to search gardens during a six-hour operation.
A 40-year-old man from Bracknell was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill, using threatening violence and possession of a bladed article in public. He was later released on police bail.
Now Thames Valley Police have said that following an investigation, no action will be taken.
