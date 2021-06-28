Monday, 28 June 2021

Boy attacked

THREE men have been arrested after a teenage boy was assaulted and robbed in Henley on Monday. 

Police said the 17-year-old was punched and headbutted in Greys Road car park at about 9.20pm on Monday after he and a friend, a 15-year-old boy, were approached by a group of males who threatened them at knifepoint. 

A bag containing money, a watch and a bank card was stolen from the older boy.

Two men from Reading, aged 18 and 20, were arrested and later released on bail. A 17-year-old boy from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody.

