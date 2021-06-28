Teenager ‘lured and stabbed in joint attack’, court told

A TEENAGE boy was lured to a beauty spot in Emmer Green and stabbed to death, a court heard today.

Two boys, also in their teens, have denied murdering Oliver Stephens in a “joint attack” at Bugs Bottom fields, between Hunters Chase and Gravel Hill, on the afternoon of January 3.

Jurors at Reading Crown Court were told this morning that Oliver, known to friends as Olly, was “lured” to the site at about 3.30pm and stabbed in the chest and back by the pair, then aged 14 and 13.

The defendants, who cannot legally be named, then fled the scene and disposed of “incriminating messages” on their phones as well as their clothing.

Alison Morgan, prosecuting, told the court: “The attack had been planned by the defendants in the days leading up to January 3. The defendants were motivated by previous grievances that they had with Olly and they planned to attack him together.

“Olly was ambushed by the defendants. He was physically attacked by the boys with the girl standing nearby. They planned an attack – not some kind of consensual fight, this was an attack.”

One of the boys, who are now both 14, has admitted manslaughter as has the girl, who was not on trial today.

The trial continues.