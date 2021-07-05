Meat thief

Village to enter Britain in Bloom contest after all
Reading Magistrates' Court
A MAN who stole meat from a supermarket in Henley has received a suspended prison sentence.
Jack Schofield, 29, of Mount View, Henley, took £66.20 worth of meat from t Sainsbury’s in Bell Street in December.
Reading magistrates sentenced him 18 weeks in prison, suspended for a year, and ordered him to pay £66.20 compensation and to complete a rehabilitation activity.
