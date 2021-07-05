Monday, 05 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Meat thief

Meat thief

Reading Magistrates' Court

A MAN who stole meat from a supermarket in Henley has received a suspended prison sentence.

Jack Schofield, 29, of Mount View, Henley, took £66.20 worth of meat from t Sainsbury’s in Bell Street in December.

Reading magistrates sentenced him 18 weeks in prison, suspended for a year, and ordered him to pay £66.20 compensation and to complete a rehabilitation activity.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33