Warning over cold callers

RESIDENTS of Sonning Common have been warned about conmen knocking on their doors.

The so-called “Nottingham Knockers” are young men selling poor quality cleaning products at inflated prices who check out potential burglary victims.

Villagers reported a man with a black eye knocking on doors in Grove Road, Kennylands Road, Crowsley Way, Ashford Avenue and Wood Lane at the weekend.

One described him as “very abusive and rude” and another as “unpleasant”.

Others said suspicious looking men were “banging very heavily” on doors and were reluctant to leave after making their sales pitches.